Bulkley Valley District Hospital prepares for potential arrival of COVID-19 cases

This is an update prepared by local Smithers doctors. Things change daily, so this information may be change.

We have learnt from our contacts around the world that the more seriously we take measures now with social distancing and continuing only essential medical procedures, the spread of COVID-19 virus will be slowed and healthcare professionals and the health care system will be able to keep up with the increased demand. We as a community need to take this seriously.

As of March 16, the time of writing this, the medical staff have no awareness of positive test results for COVID-19 in Smithers or the Bulkley Valley. We have heard of only two cases in all of Northern BC, who are self-isolating and they drove up from Vancouver.

Technically, the virus is supposed to be called “SARS-CoV-2” and the clinical illness is called “COVID-19.” This gets confusing. I will refer it generally as COVID or COVID-19.

We are testing people both locally and provincially. At this point all test swabs for COVID-19 are sent to Vancouver. There are days of delay before we get test results. The tests are transported by road, not planes. We expect the virus will arrive here. We just don’t know when. From the doctors’ perspective, we need to slow the spread of infection so that our health systems are not overwhelmed when it likely does arrive. This overwhelming part is when the people who become infected with severe symptoms and need to stay in hospital. We in Smithers do not have the staff or resources to cope with large numbers of sick people. The operations that can be cancelled in B.C. are being postponed or cancelled. This is happening now. This is to open up space in the intensive care units for sick people from around the province, including the Bulkley Valley.

It is important to note that people can be spreading the virus and not have any symptoms for up to 14 days. One prediction says that each infected person with NO symptoms will infect at least one out of every three people they come in contact with. Children seem less affected by this illness, but can be carriers with few or no symptoms, hence the debates and discussions around school closures and facility closures. Most people that have severe reactions to this virus are 60 years and older. The trend indeed shows that the older the age, the more severe the reactions can be.

The hospital and the clinics are looking into alternative spaces and ways to triage patients. Which means finding a place to see how sick people are in ways that would make the spread of infection less likely. We are developing ways for less people to come into the hospital or the clinics when they not need to. We all want to minimize the risks to both patients and health care workers. We are exploring video options, phone options, and internet link options.

Things you might notice is that your doctor will call you if you have a cough or be doing mostly phone visits instead of you coming into the office. This is for yours and the community’s protection. Elective procedures at the hospital will be postponed or cancelled depending on the procedure, again for your protection. Nonessential screening tests will be postponed. What we are asking of you is to call into our offices if you are unwell and we will call you, consider postponing nonessential visits to hospital and doctors offices and to please be patient.

Important things you can do to protect yourself and the community is to wash your hands (minimum 20 seconds), stay at home if you are sick, avoid any unnecessary travel, practice self-isolation and social distancing, and avoid large gatherings.

Businesses in town that accommodate large groups of crowds (>250) can close or limit hours. Others may consider following suit. All businesses should increase routine cleaning practices especially of highly contaminated areas (door handles, bathrooms, pin pads, light switches, touch screens), space out waiting room chairs to 1-2 metres, increase hand washing and have hand sanitizer available to customers. If possible cancel face to face interactions and move to telephone/online communication and set schedules for times customers can visit your business. Please be innovative.

If you are sick

If you have cold like symptoms but are having no trouble breathing please call 811 or your doctors office, stay at home, use a face mask if you have to go out in public, wash your hands frequently. If you are feeling very unwell with difficultly breathing, please still call 811 or your doctors office for advice. If you need to go into the emergency department please call them ahead of time so that they can appropriately triage you and minimise contact with other people. You only need to wear a mask if you are coughing.

There are excellent places to get information and help:

8-1-1 nurses hotline, your local public health unit, CBC Radio and your family doctors office.

The CDC website is excellent: www.bccdc.ca

More web links are being created right now by health authorities.

There is indeed a Northern Health Emergency Operations Center we are are working with.

Please wash your hands and follow the advice of provincial and federal authorities on the travel, self-isolation, and social distancing. Let’s work together as a community to keep everyone safe.

Dr. D. Justin Flynn, Chief of Emergency Department, Bulkley valley District Hospital

Dr. Darren Jakubec, Chief of Anesthesia, Bulkley Valley District Hospital

Dr. Mary Knight, Deputy Chief of Staff, Bulkley Valley District Hospital

Dr. Kate Niethammer, Family Physician, Smithers

