BVCU donated to WOW bus program Ellie Jones with Nathan Way. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates to W.O.W. bus

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) in Burns Lake donated $1,500 to Lakes Literacy's W.O.W. bus program. Ellie Jones, the Lakes Literacy coordinator received the cheque from BVCU's manager Nathan Way last week. "We decided to support this program because it touches on all of our focus areas (youth, education & community). The work they do helping the library and food bank reach those in need on top of the literacy work they do for children make the W.O.W. bus the kind of community organization we are always proud to support," said Way. (Submitted/Lakes District News)