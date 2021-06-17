Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

The farmhouse in Glentanna where the founding meeting of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union took place on April 14, 1941. (BV Museum archive)

The Bulkley Valley Hospital Foundation, Cycle 16 and the Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society (WLCS) are the Smithers finalists for Bulkley Valley Credit Union’s 80th anniversary Legacy Project Program.

Earlier in May, BVCU announced it would be donating a total of $80,000 with $20,000 going to each of its branches.

The hospital foundation intends to use the $20,000 to buy defibrillators for the ER and OR departments.

The WLCS would put the money toward completing its Witsuwit’en Dictionary, a key component in the revitalization of the language.

Cycle 16 did not say how it would spend the money, but the project will eventually link Smithers and Telkwa via a bicycle path setback nine metres from the highway.

Community members can vote for their favourite project by visiting the BVCU website.

In the Hazeltons, the Gitxsan Arbor and Totem Pole Raising project, Hazelton Cross Country Ski Society and Kispiox Valley Community Play Area are vying for the funds.

The arbor and totem pole project is intended to enhance the entrance to the ‘Ksan Historical Village.

The ski society would put the money toward upgrading existing trails.

The Kispiox project is hoping to purchase equipment for a playground planned for the community centre.

The Houston branch’s finalists are Houston Mountain Bike Association, Houston Search and Rescue (SAR) and Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club.

As a legacy project for the Houston Mountain Bike Association (HMBA), the idea is to add a Skills Park, covered Picnic area, more trailhead and equipment storage.

The Family Centre is already currently used for HMBA gatherings including the AGM, riding lessons and work bees and in the future it would be used for winter gatherings including school snowshoe groups, snowshoe clinics and back-country access parking.

Houston SAR is hoping to purchase a 4-wheel drive rescue truck to move people and and equipment during SAR tasks and on training exercises.

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club is hoping to do some trail and Silverthorne Lake upgrades. The intention is to transform the trail to increase the longevity of the skiing season and with improved trails, they could be used year round.

The club believes that this, along with the Silverthorne lake upgrades and other all season upgrades for the snow shoe trail will make this a legacy project.

For the Lakes District branch, the Burns Lake Public library, The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society and the Rotary Club of Burns Lake have been shortlisted.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. on June 30 and voters can vote daily and don’t need to be members of the BVCU.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Smithers Interior News