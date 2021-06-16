Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

  • Jun. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) has announced their finalists for the legacy project and the projects are now open for voting.

Earlier in May, BVCU announced that they would be donating a total of $80,000 with $20,000 going to each of the region of their branches. The Houston district branch has three finalists. Houston Mountain Bike Association, Houston Search and Rescue (SAR) and Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club.

As a legacy project for the Houston Mountain Bike Association (HMBA), the idea is to add a Skills Park, covered Picnic area, more trailhead and equipment storage. The Family Centre is already currently used for HMBA gatherings including the AGM, riding lessons and work bees and in the future it would be used for winter gatherings including school snowshoe groups, snowshoe clinics and back-country access parking.

Houston SAR is hoping to purchase a 4-wheel drive rescue truck to move people and and equipment during SAR tasks and on training exercises.

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club is hoping to do some trail and Silverthorne lake upgrades. The intention is to transform the trail to increase the longevity of the skiing season and with improved trails, they could be used year round. The club believes that this, along with the Silverthorne lake upgrades and other all season upgrades for the snow shoe trail will make this a legacy project.

Community members can vote for their favourite and what they think as well deserving projects by visiting this survey link – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N78Q7JQ

For the Lakes District branch, the Burns Lake Public library, The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society and the Rotary Club of Burns Lake have been shortlisted. For the Smithers branch, BV Health Foundation, Cycle 16 Society and the Withsuwit’en Language and Cultural Society have been shortlisted. For the Hazeltons’ branch, Gitxsan Arbor & Totem Pole Raising, Hazelton Cross Country Ski Society and Kisipox Valley Community Play area have been shortlisted.

Community members can vote until 5 p.m. on June 30 and they don’t need to be members of the BVCU to be able to vote for their favourite projects.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

