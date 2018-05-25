Bulkley River still dangerous

The Bulkley River has been downgraded to high streamflow advisory, and people are asked to stay off.

High Bulkley River in Telkwa just over two weeks ago. (Eric Becker photo)

The flood watch advisory issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Bulkley River including tributaries around Houston, Smithers and adjacent areas including Burns Lake has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) reminded in its notice that during increased river flow situations, it is difficult to predict if and where flooding will occur. Therefore, the Regional District is requesting the public to refrain from recreating on or near the Bulkley River including small streams and tributaries.

Boaters are asked to reduce speed and avoid creating waves which can damage the shoreline and private property during periods of high water.

If you live in an area that may be subject to flooding, the RDBN asks you to consider the following:

 Prepare an emergency kit for each family member with enough supplies for up to one week



 Move property that can be damaged by flood waters to higher ground



 Pay attention to local media for flood or emergency information



 Be aware of the potential of erosion and unstable banks



 Exercise caution while recreating around fast flowing rivers and tributaries



 Make a plan for pets and livestock.

For further flood proofing information go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-the-risks/floods . People can check the BC River Forecast Centre website (http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca) for up to date information regarding river advisories.

If flooding occurs, situation updates will be posted on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website rdbn.bc.ca or its Facebook page BulkleyNechakoEmergencyInfo.

If you require sand or sandbags to protect your primary dwelling at imminent risk of flooding, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or rdbn.bc.ca, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

After hours non-medical or RCMP emergencies should be directed to 1-800-663-3456.