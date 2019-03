Portion of Victoria Road South closed as emergency workers are on the scene

BUILDING FIREA portion of Victoria Road South was blocked off on Monday afternoon as emergency crews worked to control a building fire. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Police, firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.(John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire off Victoria Road South in Summerland on Monday afternoon.

The call came around 3:30 p.m. Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene.

The road remains closed as crews work to battle the blaze.

