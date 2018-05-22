Building supplies stolen from seniors’ housing construction site in North Quesnel

The items were taken over the long weekend from site on McNaughton Avenue

The Quesnel RCMP are investigating the theft of building supplies from a local construction site, and are hoping for tips from the community.

The theft took place over the Victoria Day long weekend, between 7 p.m. on Friday May 18 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday May 22, at a construction site in the 200 block of McNaughton Avenue in North Quesnel, confirmed to be Silver Manor, the Quesnel Lions Housing Society’s (QLHS’) development for seniors’ housing.

The RCMP press release says metal fencing, a lift of dark brown six-inch HardiePlank siding, nine boxes of white aluminum soffits and one box of soffit J Channel were stolen, and that they believe the thieves used a heavy truck or truck and trailer to move the items.

The press release notes the stolen HardiePlank would be enough to side a large shed or shop.

Rick Poulin, the superintendent of CCM Construction Ltd, which is the general contractor on the project, says the stolen supplies are worth at least $5,000.

He says there were electricians on site on Saturday, but no other personnel were on site over the long weekend.

Silver Manor has been jointly funded by the QLHS, the community, federal and provincial governement, Four Rivers Co-op and through development cost and property tax incentives from the City of Quesnel. It will include 30 one-bedroom apartments, the majority of which will be rented at below market rates for seniors.

The QLHS hopes the building will be ready for occupancy at the beginning of December this year.

Quesnel RCMP are seeking information on the theft and the whereabouts of the supplies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or B.C. CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

