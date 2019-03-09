Building permits in Summerland show increase from last year

23 building permits, with a total value of $3,124,000 issued in February

House construction in Summerland is significantly more active than it was a year ago, according to the municipality’s latest building permit statistics.

In February, 23 building permits, with a total value of $3,124,000, were issued.

This is almost double the activity in February 2018, when 13 permits with a value of $1,652,000 were issued.

This year’s building permits include six single family homes with a value of $2,088,000, one sign, two mobile homes with a value of $147,000, two residential renovations worth $196,000 and two carriage homes worth $533,000.

So far this year, a total of 40 building permits have been issued with a value of $4,532,800. By comparison, in the first two months of 2018, 23 permits with a value of $2,690,000 had been issued.

While the latest building permit statistics show a dramatic increase from last year’s figures, Corine Gain, Summerland’s director of development services said this year’s increase should not be seen as the sign of a changing trend.

She said the figures for February and for the first two months of 2019 are close to figures recorded two years ago.

In February, 2017, 22 building permits were issued with a value of $3,458,000, and in the first two months of 2017, 31 permits with a value of $5,146,966 had been issued.

Gain said permits issued for carriage homes have been increasing over the years.

“There are a lot of inquires about carriage homes and secondary suites,” she said, adding that these units allow homeowners some help with mortgage payments as well as providing rental accommodations.

