Building permit, inspections, fail to protect

Continued from March 22: After getting approval on the first two RDCK inspections of her new covered deck in Lister, property owner Lori Eyben was not prepared for the results of the third and final inspection.

In October, Eyben requested the required final inspection. A Final Inspection Notice, dated October 2015, dropped a bombshell.

“Failed,” it said. In bold, all-caps, underlined type, the notice said, “THE BUILDER MUST ENSURE THE FOLLOWING ITEMS ARE COMPLETED”.

The following deficiencies were itemized:

• 2 x 4 roof strapping requires 2-3 nails per support

• 3 ply 2 x 8 beam requires 3 inches of end bearing

• Beams and lintels require double row of nails not less than 3.5 inches in length, spaced not more than 18 inches apart in each row with the end nails located 4 to 6 inches from the end of each piece.

Fasteners used in pressure treated wood shall be ACQ compatible

• Graspable handrail required on stairs

• Install blocking between floor joist above beam located next to house

• Lumber flooring shall be full supported at the ends on solid bearing

• Splitting of wood members shall be minimized by keeping nails well in from the edges.

• Stair risers shall be of uniform height in any one flight

The failed inspection status was issued by the same Building Official who approved the first two inspections. Several of the deficiencies would have been evident on the second inspection.

Some of the deficiencies were clearly builders’ errors—the use of incorrect screws for pressure treated lumber; lack of pressure-treated wood in some spots; deck floorboards that did not meet at the midpoint of joists; nails set in too close to board edges, resulting in splitting; and so on. Some of the deficiencies were clearly shown on the original building permit application, which had been approved without question.

In January of 2016, the well-intentioned Building Official gave the contractor a list of nine remedies to bring the deck up to standards.

“The deck is well built and only requires minimal work and definitely does not require dismantling,” he wrote.

The itemized list concludes with a materials cost estimate of $88 and labour that “should be completed within one day by one guy.”

When Eyben complained to the RDCK that she had followed its regulations by obtaining a building permit and requesting inspections, the first two of which were passed, the RDCK Building Manager from Nelson came and completed another final inspection.

The February 24, 2016 report, a second “Final Inspection Notice” also said “Failed.” But this time the list of deficiencies had grown to 16.

In June, nearly half a year after the Building Official had given Eyben’s contractor a how-to list to remedy the deck’s problems, Eyben got a letter from the RDCK Building Manager.

In it, he wrote that the “Building Official for the Regional District of Central Kootenay did not have the authority granted by myself as his manager, nor the RDCK in his capacity as Building Official to define the contractor labour expectations required to remedy the construction deficiencies stated in his inspection report of October 15, 2015.

“The subsequent labour estimated dated January 12, 2016…was not then, and is not now, sanctioned by the RDCK. This estimate should be disregarded.”

With the contractor now paid and a frightful list of deficiencies listed by two different inspectors, Eyben found herself in a difficult position. A metal roof with a 1-in-12-inch pitch on 24-inch spaced 2x4s, none of it actually attached to the house structure, presented a serious hazard. Faced with the prospect of her deck roof coming down under the weight of a snowfall, she had the roof portion—the biggest danger—removed. That still left her with a deck with many construction problems that do not meet the BC Building Code.

She took the contractor to Small Claims Court and won a partial judgment which he is currently making payments on. Eyben then returned to the Small Claims Court process to take on the RDCK which, after all, had approved her faulty building permit application and also passed two inspections for work that should have been noted as not up to BC Building Code standards.

That case requires that the parties attempt mediation before the claim goes before a judge. Fifteen months later and two postponements (neither were Eyben’s fault) there has yet to be a mediation meeting.

From a layman’s point of view it might seem obvious that the RDCK should be liable for its errors. Stamped onto Eyben’s building permit submitted drawings, under a Regional District of Central Kootenay name is the sentence, “All construction must be in accordance with BC Building Code, Regional District Bylaws and Engineered design.” This was signed, dated, permit number issued and accepted as noted by the Building Official. The drawings were approved even though they did not meet the BC Building Code and Regional District Bylaws Standards.

Next week: We ask an elected official who is also a civil engineer and building contractor, RDCK Area A director Garry Jackman, to comment from his unique perspective. The series will conclude the RDCK’s response to questions about what its residents should expect when they apply for a building permit, and how to avoid the pitfalls that have consumed more than two years of Lori Eyben’s life.