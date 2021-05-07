Building in Oliver goes up in flames

Power was distrupted in parts of town while the fire was going Thursday night

A structure at Highway 97 and Road 1 went up in flames Thursday night. (Oliver Fire Department)

Oliver fire crews battled a fully engulfed structure fire on Highway 97 and Road 1 Thursday night.

Heavy smoke and flame were visible when firefighters arrived.

According to the Oliver Fire Department, firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly but the building is destroyed. Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half. Power was disrupted in the area for about an hour and possibly affected several areas of town as well.

Fire crews didn’t say what building caught fire. The cause of the blaze isn’t known at this time.

The intersection of Highway 97 and Road 1 is in the area of Oliver’s mall which has the Canadian Tire and Buy Low Foods, etc.

More to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.