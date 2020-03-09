Building costs in West Kelowna could soon rise by more than $1,000 for a family home

Updated development cost charge for new single-family home is set to increase from $3,188 to $4,194

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is contemplating whether to increase its development cost charge (DCC) for infrastructure projects in West Kelowna.

According to the RDCO’s website, DCC’s are fees paid by developers who want to build new commercial and housing developments.

If the bylaw is approved on March 12, DCC’s would increase from $3,188 to $4,194 for new single-detached family homes, manufactured homes, duplexes and triplexes in West Kelowna. For commercial and industrial development projects, DCC’s would increase from $1,381 to $1,817.

RDCO director of engineering services David Komaike said the increase is needed to help cover future infrastructure projects in the city.

“The new DCC bylaws reflect projects needed to accommodate growth, revised construction estimates, revised trunk sewer capacities and projects needed to accommodate development for the next 20 years,” said Komaike in an open letter to the RDCO regional board.

“The new rates have been determined by examining detailed information obtained from municipal growth projections, official community plans, zoning bylaws and instream development applications from each development area.”

One major project the DCC would help fund is the district’s Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is expected to cost $30 million to operate over the next twenty years.

If RDCO approve’s the bylaw it will then be forward to the Inspector of Muncipalities for approval.

