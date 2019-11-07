Construction ongoing at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, Nov. 5. (Sheri Regnier/Trail Times)

Building blocks up at Kootenay Boundary hospital

Ground broke in East Trail a year ago

  • Nov. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The long arm of a boom truck hoisted steel girders into place at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital this week, giving formation to the second floor of the new addition.

The top floor will eventually house an all-new ambulatory care wing. An expanded emergency department will fill the ground floor.

The expected date of completion on the $40-million job is the spring of 2020.

