Building a vision for Golden’s downtown riverfront

The Town of Golden is collecting input from residents from now until September 22 to understand the community's values and vision for the future of the downtown riverfront area.

“We want to hear from residents about what they wish this area had, what their vision is and what’s important to them,” said Jon Wilsgard, chief administrative officer with the Town of Golden.

In addition to protecting Golden from the risks of river flooding, the Kicking Horse River Dike Improvement Project will transform the riverfront space between Golden’s downtown and the Kicking Horse River, making it a place where residents will come to work, play, and connect.

Residents can participate by providing input in one of three ways:

1. complete the online feedback form from now until September 22 at www.golden.ca/engagement;

2. provide feedback at the sounding board located near the public washrooms in Spirit Square; or

3. visit in person at the Golden Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, September 18 in Spirit Square.

The information provided by residents will help to guide the engineers and landscape architects who are working on the design for beautification of the area in Phase 3 of the project, which will take place in 2021.

“It’s important to note that due to the nature of this area and the project itself, there are a number of challenges and existing constraints that will impact the overall design solution and consequently the nature of the ultimate built form. These include but are not limited to budget, service vehicle access, narrow corridor width, grading, and utility conflicts,” explained Wilsgard.

Based on the feedback the Town receives, preferred design components will be integrated into the plan to achieve the community’s vision and goals to the extent possible.

Carver Construction will kick off on Phase 1 of the Kicking Horse River Dike Improvement Project this fall with the burying of shallow utilities. Stay tuned at www.facebook.com/townofgolden for updates on construction and access to the area over the next couple of months.

Visit www.golden.ca/engagement for more information on the project, and to complete the online feedback form.