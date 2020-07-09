Build your own dinosaur zoo with animatronic auction in Langley

Dozens of robot dinosaurs and fossils are going on the auction block next month

Able Auctions is selling off dozens of animatronic life-sized dinosaurs at an Aug. 6 online auction from its Langley location. (Able Auctions)

Want to build your own backyard Jurassic Park? An auction of dozens of animatronic dinosaurs in Langley could let you bring that prehistoric dream to life.

On Aug. 6, Able Auctions will be selling off mor ethan 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, along with hundreds of fossils, more animatronic equipment, lighting, and speakers.

The animatronic dinosaurs include famous species such as Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and velociraptors, but also more obscure species, such as ouranosaurus, kentrosaurus, dilophosaurus, amargasaurus and a flying pterosaur, which was related to dinosaurs but part of a different lineage.

The fossils displayed on the Able Auctions website include what appear to be dinosaur eggs, extinct trilobites, and fossilized leaves, among other items.

A display of all the items is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with masks mandatory, at Able Auctions Langley location at 19757 92A Ave.

The auction will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6 and will be online only, starting from 9:30 a.m.

Able Auctions’ website notes that buyers are responsible for transportation of anything they buy, including a life-sized T. rex.

The designs appear similar to those created by a Chinese company called Gengu Longteng Science and Technology. The company is among the largest among more than two dozen companies in Sichuan, China that turn out animatronic or statuary dinosaurs for the Chinese and world market.

Able Auctions has several locations in the Lower Mainland, and handles auctions of everything from industrial equipment to comic book and memorabilia collections to unclaimed stolen bicycles seized by police.

Langley Advance Times