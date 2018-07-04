Build new arena in Area I instead, Rec Commission hears

Davidoff says Castlegar residents can travel to South Slocan to use "Ice Practice Facility"

Two weeks after voters in Area I killed a planned expansion of the Castlegar and District Community Complex, the RDCK director for the area says he knows how to move the recreation plan forward.

Andy Davidoff is pitching the construction of a new hockey arena at the Slocan Junction — in Area I.

Davidoff made the proposal on Tuesday at the first meeting of the district’s recreation commission since the referendum. On June 23, 52 per cent of voters approved the project. However, it had to pass in all three district areas, and voters from Area I voted 70 per cent against the $32 million proposed upgrade to the Castlegar facility.

The defeat left nearly seven years of planning and consultation in limbo.

Davidoff said his idea was a way for the commission to move forward after the referendum.

“Is it possible to proceed with the upgrades to the fitness room at the Complex and to build a new arena now that the referendum has failed, and how can it be funded?”asked Davidoff, reading a written report.

“Yes,” he then answered himself, “and we could proceed almost immediately and possibly with no or minimal increases in taxation.”

Davidoff said the recreation commission could approve $1 million in improvements to the existing Community Complex’s fitness centre right away, using reserves. Then, he said, it should consider his multi-million dollar proposal to build a new arena at the South Slocan junction, about 20 km northeast of Castlegar.

“The Castlegar and District Recreation Commission could request staff to complete a business case analysis forthwith with respect to the potential construction of a $5 to $6 million ice practice facility to be located on RDCK property located at the South Slocan Junction behind Mt. Sentinel Secondary and Brent Kennedy Elementary Schools,” Davidoff said.

In a 12-page proposal pitching the new arena idea, Davidoff also defended Area I, saying residents do pay for recreation services in the area and support several recreation facilities in their neighbourhood that don’t get support from the rest of the region. His report — unusual in the recreation commissions procedures — lists more than 26 groups, events and activities that Area I taxpayers support.

Davidoff outlined how the construction could work.

The facility could be built by one of many companies that specialize in such projects. It could also be used in summer for field hockey or indoor soccer.

Davidoff said there could be federal and provincial funding, and another half-million could be requested from the Columbia Basin Trust. He said businesses like Kalesnikoff Lumber could be approached to support the project, as well as individual donors.

He said the City of Castlegar could donate proceeds from the eventual sale of the Pioneer Arena property to pay towards the project. He also suggested sports teams like the Selkirk Saints, Castlegar Rebels and Nelson Leafs could pay to use the facility, offsetting costs.

Later in the evening, the head of the Castlegar Rebels said local junior hockey clubs would not likely support such a proposal.

To prove his commitment, Davidoff pledged $50,000 of the funds he controls through the RDCK to kick-start the project.

“I have been publicly and at many meetings in this building accused of a lack of leadership,” he said. “Folks, if this ain’t leadership I don’t know what this is. I am leading with $50,000 and I am challenging Director Smith and (the) City of Castlegar to do the same.”

Commission members didn’t respond to Davidoff’s pledge, saying this was the first they had heard of this plan, and it had never been raised in the years of study and public consultations into the recreation system in the area.

They received his report as information.

But the more than 60 people gathered at the meeting still wondered what was going to happen next.

“There must be some secondary plan out there between all of you guys to move us forward,” said one woman. “Can you brainstorm anything while we’re here?”

“We went through two years of master planning process and two years of pubic engagement for the project,” said commission member and Castlegar city councillor Florio Vassilakakis. “We listened to people and we came up with the project that went to referendum.

“Is there something else in our back pocket? If I said there was, I’d be lying. But there has to be some constructive conversation to happen because we have to move forward …

“This obviously can’t be decided amongst politicians, this has to go back out for community engagement and hear back from those constituents who care to participate about what they want to see moving forward.”

“I would not consider anything without having communication with our constituents,” added Area J Director Rick Smith. “Let’s consult, let’s have a working group, and have every stakeholder thinking about this.”

It’s not clear when that process might begin.

The Recreation Commission spent $200-$240,000 on public engagement, study, and the referendum, staff told the board.