BUDGET 2021: City of Port Alberni looks at tax increase of 3.95 percent

The City of Port Alberni is proposing a 3.95 percent tax increase for 2021.
Port Alberni city council held its first budget meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 18 for an overview of the 2021-2025 five-year draft financial plan.
The draft budget projects a 3.95 percent estimated property tax increase to the average assessed value single family residence.
Last year’s budget originally proposed a more than 10 percent tax increase for 2021, but this had to be changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council still has a few months to go over the draft financial plan and make changes. There will also be a chance for public input.
Another committee of the whole meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16, where city staff will answer questions from council. A public engagement “town hall” meeting will take place on the evening of March 1. This will have to be a virtual meeting due to COVID-19.
The public is welcome to send comments and questions about the budget to city council by emailing council@portalberni.ca at any time.
The budget must be adopted by May 14. The full, detailed draft budget will be released at the Jan. 25 regular council meeting.
