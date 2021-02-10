Budding photographers show off their skills

Sparwood teens have been snapping amazing photos around the district

Young photographers have been honing their skills and snapping scenes in Sparwood for the last few weeks.

Photographers have been submitting their best photos as part of weekly themed competition online, with each submission showcasing the talent and eye for photography of the teens of Sparwood.

The program was requested by a young photographer, and Youth Action Sparwood coordinator. Joni Laberge said it had been taken on as a great way to encourage creativity.

Laberge has been setting themes and encouraging young, budding photographers to get out and capture scenes with themes like snow, close-up light and dark, valley life, wildlife’s wild life and new beginnings.

Laberge said the themes were a great way to give the photographers creative freedom while still having something to focus on as they go through the week snapping photos.

“I was hoping to give a little bit of technical feedback, and tonnes of positive reinforcement, and validate young creative people in their artistic pursuits.

“Because of COVID, we have a lot less in-person program than we normally do, so hosting social media based program is more important now than ever – It’s a way to connect in a time that that doesn’t happen as easily,” said Laberge.

As judge, Laberge provides feedback on each photo submitted, with a winner selected each week.

Sparwood youth between 12 and 18 are encouraged to participate. Each photographer can submit one photo a week on instagram by tagging @youthactionsparwood. The winner will receive a $20 gift card of their choice, and every submission gets personalized feedback from Laberge on the technical aspects of the images like composition, light and contrast. A new theme is posted each week, and the teens have seven days to participate.

Connor Grywacheski.

Christmas lights in the snow, by Connor Grywacheski.