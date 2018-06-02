Budding entrepreneurs welcomed to the Kelowna hot seat

The event aims to help local startups by providing feedback June 5

By Matthew Abrey

If you are a budding entrepreneur, a local organization is ready to help, by putting you on the hot seat, Dragons’ Den style.

Okanagan coLab, an organization that offers professional work environments and services to local businesses, will be hosting the Startup Founder Hot Seat, Tuesday, June 5 at 5 p.m. The event aims to help local startups by providing feedback from industry-leading entrepreneurs and offering a platform to practice how to properly pitch a business plan.

“coLab has worked with many entrepreneurs since the organization’s start in 2011,” says coLab’s serendipity architect, Shane Austin. “And we know that entrepreneurs are likely to pitch their business hundreds or even thousands of times to potential customers, partners, team members, investors, and more, so it’s paramount that they have this presentation down to perfection.”

Members of the audience will present their ideas to a panel of experts, who will then rate each presentation, and provide helpful feedback.

Even those who don’t want to present are invited to register and watch the experts’ critiques and suggestions.

Tickets are free, and a limited number are available at online.

