Bud in the Boundary: Rock Creek cannabis grower to bring in massive fall harvest

Marc Geen of the Speakeasy Growers' Collective said he expects to haul in up to 70,000 kilograms of the green stuff

A Rock Creek cannabis grower expects to harvest up to 70,000 kilograms of bud and THC products in the coming weeks.

“This has been a lifetime in the making,” Speakeasy Growers Collective founder Marc Geen told The Times Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Surrounded by pot plants budding higher than his 6’3″, Geen was at a loss for words to describe all the preparation ahead of the seven years it took just to get his farm licenced.

“Then there’s a ton of money and a ton of man-hours and about a million moving pieces that went in to putting this together.”

Greenhouses and curing rooms smelling like a Grateful Dead concert were a buzz of activity even as crews slowed down long enough for this reporter to snap a few photos. Their work won’t stop until they can bag, weigh, strip, dry and sheer entire fields of green before autumn rains set in later this month.

A recent grandfather with eight kids of his own, Geen explained that he hasn’t sampled his THC products.

“I work eighteen-hour days, so I don’t have a lot of downtime.”

Neither does Geen’s staff.

To look at the farm’s production line is to imagine a real-life Santa’s workshop, only with no “naughty list” and with elves crafting bud instead of children’s toys.

“The cacophony of it all!” Anaconda trimmer John Solar joked, moving his snips up and down stems that seemed never to leave his hand as processed bud swelled a plastic tub underneath.

A seacan at the end of the line held five-pound bags of market-ready product.

Speakeasy will have brought in its harvest some time before November, Geen said.

