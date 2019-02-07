Bud Barn passes public hearing stage, awaits province’s approval

City council has passed third reading of a re-zoning application to allow for a cannabis retail store at 111 Nicol St. CITY OF NANAIMO IMAGE

Bud Barn faced no public opposition as it remains on track to potentially become the first legal cannabis retail store in Nanaimo.

The company’s application sailed through a public hearing Thursday with no written or verbal submissions indicating opposition or support.

Bud Barn, located at 111 Nicol St., is applying for a provincial licence and city re-zoning in order to sell cannabis. It was the first application the City of Nanaimo received and is the furthest along of 14 applications on stream, according to city staff.

Matt Charlton, the applicant, told council that Bud Barn has followed guidelines and notified nearby residents and businesses of the re-zoning application, and has been a good neighbour and contributor to the community.

“Bud Barn will continue to be thorough and conscientious regarding legal sale of cannabis through our storefront and work together with the municipality, province and law enforcement agencies to provide a professional, honourable service,” Charlton said.

Council unanimously passed third reading of the zoning amendment bylaw and staff will now advise the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch about the status of Bud Barn’s application. If the province approves Bud Barn’s suitability for a licence, the application will come back to the council table for adoption of the re-zoning bylaw.

