Bucket list: Errington Hall set to come alive with special drumming

The fun beat and rhythm from buckets of drumming will once again resonate in Errington.

Drum guru Monica Hofer, in partnership with the Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association, will bring two fun-filled drumming programs to life on Thursday nights, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19.

“We are surrounded with rhythm every minute of every day, and sharing rhythms in a group setting is one of the most powerful and rewarding things we can do for our physical and mental well-being,” said Hofer.

The first half of the evening at 5-5:45 p.m. will focus on bucket drumming. Participants will be asked to bring their own bucket from home. Hofer says any size bucket, from outside garbage can to smaller bathroom-sized waste baskets, will work. But the buckets should be made of plastic, not metal.

The class is ideal for beginners as it gives them an opportunity to try drumming without needing to invest in an instrument, but the class welcomes all levels of experience.

“Everyone really can do it,” says Hofer.

The costs is $84 to participate in all eight sessions and drumsticks will be provided.

The second half of the evening, 6:05-6:50 p.m., will feature the Drums Alive fitness program where participants use drumsticks to pound out rhythms on fitness balls while moving their bodies to the groove they create as a class.

The program combines aerobics, dance, and drumming. The aerobic dance elements are good for the heart, body and flexibility while the drumming aspects of the program are excellent for hand-eye co-ordination and right-left brain integration. No music experience is needed and all levels of fitness and mobility are welcome.

Participants will need to bring their own fitness balls, inflated to a diameter of 60-65 centimetres. Ball stands and drumsticks will be provided. The cost is $80 for all eight Drums Alive sessions. People who sign up for both drumming classes will receive a 10 per cent discount.

To find more information about registering for these programs, visit the Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association online at arrowsmithrecreation.ca or contact Kim Longmuir at kimlongmuir@telus.net or call 250-248-8515. All COVID-19 provincial health and safety guidelines will be in effect at these programs.

