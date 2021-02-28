Bryan Lamb back in jail after less than two weeks out on bail

Bryan Lamb, the man accused of randomly assaulting two young boys, is back in jail after less than two weeks out on bail.

Lamb was sent back to jail Feb. 23, according to Court Services. The Penticton repeat offender, who is currently facing five criminal trials, all of them involving violent crimes, was granted bail by a Penticton Supreme Court judge on Feb. 10.

Lamb was ordered released by Justice Weatherill.

In September 2020, a provincial court judge denied bail for Lamb despite his verbal objections in court. He took the rare step, through his lawyer, to request a judicial release through Supreme Court.

A warrant for Lamb’s arrest was issued and granted on Feb. 22. He was arrested in Kaleden, his home community, and sent back to jail. Court documents indicate that he will be back in court on March 3 requesting bail again.

The documents do not indicate why he was sent back to jail.

After just one day into his trial for assaulting two boys at a Kaleden park on Aug. 25, 2020, the trial was put over until April.

On Feb. 11, Lamb was sentenced to one day in jail for assaulting a police officer on Aug. 23, 2020, two days before he is accused of assaulting the two boys.

Lamb was released on bail after the arrest in the Kaleden Park attack but was sent back to prison, accused of breaking into a home in Kaleden on Sept. 15, 2020. That case goes to trial in Penticton on March 29.

He also goes to trial on March 31, charged with assault with a weapon for an incident that took place in Penticton on Aug. 18, 2020, seven days before the alleged attack on the Kaleden boys. In that case, Lamb is accused of breaking into a Skaha area business and striking someone with a bat.

He also has a trial set for April 19 for theft under $5,000 in Keremeos that took place June 26, 2020.

