Brush fire that got away prompts quick response from fire crews Sunday night

The Williams Lake Fire Department and the 150 Mile House Fire Department work on extinguishing a brush fire near the end of South Lakeside Drive Sunday evening. (Scott Nelson photo)

The public is being reminded to be cautious after a fire got away from a resident at the end of South Lakeside Drive on Williams Lake Indian Band land Sunday night.

The 150 Mile House Fire Department, who has a contract with the WLIB, with the assistance of the Williams Lake Fire Department, were called to Kinglet Drive at around 8 p.m. where a resident had lost control of a burn on their property near the lakefront.

“It was a brush fire really close to the house, with a bunch of cars and a camper around,” said 150 Mile House Fire Deparment Chief Stan McCarthy.

“It was a long ways for us to go because we had to go through town to get there.”

The WLFD arrived on the scene first with three trucks and 15 to 16 firefighters. The BC Wildfire Service were also contacted to attend.

“We got it knocked out right away,” McCarthy said, noting they attended with two fire trucks and another roughly 15 firefighters. “[Residents] who were there working on it were worn out doing what they could.”

Rob Warnock, Deputy Fire Chief with the WLFD, said there was potential for the fire to spread and cause damage to property.

“There were a lot of vehicles and outbuildings around that area, and that was the concern at the time, and it was getting fairly close to their house,” Warnock said.

Warnock also cautioned anyone burning or having a campfire to be ensure they are taking proper safety measures.

“It’s very dry out there right now,” he said. “If people are having campfires they need to be aware it is very dry and another thing we’d like people to be on the lookout for is burn barrels for garbage. They need to be aware they have to be in good condition and have screens on them if people are using them.”

He also said if residents are still burning grass they need to make sure they have a water source nearby, and should notify the Cariboo Fire Centre of the location prior to burning.

McCarthy agreed.

“It’s really dry,” McCarthy added.

“It’s actually scary. But we’ll see. Maybe it will rain.”

