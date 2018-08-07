Brush fire on Thornhill

Maple Ridge firefighters are responding to a call about a brush fire near Thornhill Hall.
The hall is located on 98th Avenue, past 256th Street.
• More to follow.
Maple Ridge firefighters responding
Calls started coming in just before 11 p.m. on B.C. Day about the blaze; size unknown
