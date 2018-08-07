Thornhill Hall is located on 98 Avenue.

Brush fire on Thornhill

Maple Ridge firefighters responding

  • Aug. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Maple Ridge firefighters are responding to a call about a brush fire near Thornhill Hall.

The hall is located on 98th Avenue, past 256th Street.

• More to follow.

Previous story
Penticton resident honoured for years of volunteering
Next story
VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Just Posted

Victoria Report

  • 19 hours ago

 

EDITORIAL: Increased communication is a double-edged sword

  • 19 hours ago

 

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to murdered Langley girl

  • 19 hours ago

 

LETTER: City hall needs change of direction

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read