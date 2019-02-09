Brush fire briefly closes Sumas Way in Abbotsford

Crews responded to the fire near Highway 11 Saturday morning, closing northbound lanes for a time

Fire crews respond to a brush fire in the wooded area on the east side of Sumas Way.

Fire crews in Abbotsford have cleared Sumas Way (Highway 11) north of South Fraser Way after blocking it off for about half an hour due to a brush fire.

Crews arrived at the scene at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday due to the small blaze in the forested area on the east side of the road.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear, as heavy winds blow through the region.

