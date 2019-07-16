Brush fire breaks out in South Okanagan

The Oliver Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire on Black Sage Road.
Crews have the fire under control and are working on hotspots and clean up, according to the fire department. A BC Wildfire crew is also assisting with hotspots.
Motorists are being advised to watch out for emergency vehicles.
A wildfire, which has been reported as held, also broke out in Oliver on Sunday evening.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Robin Grant Reporter, Penticton Western News Email me or follow me on Twitter Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram