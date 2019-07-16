Brush fire breaks out in South Okanagan

Oliver crews currently have the fire under control

Oliver Fire Department responded to a small brush fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press file photo)

The Oliver Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire on Black Sage Road.

Crews have the fire under control and are working on hotspots and clean up, according to the fire department. A BC Wildfire crew is also assisting with hotspots.

Motorists are being advised to watch out for emergency vehicles.

A wildfire, which has been reported as held, also broke out in Oliver on Sunday evening.