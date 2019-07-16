Oliver Fire Department responded to a small brush fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press file photo)

Brush fire breaks out in South Okanagan

Oliver crews currently have the fire under control

The Oliver Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire on Black Sage Road.

Crews have the fire under control and are working on hotspots and clean up, according to the fire department. A BC Wildfire crew is also assisting with hotspots.

Motorists are being advised to watch out for emergency vehicles.

A wildfire, which has been reported as held, also broke out in Oliver on Sunday evening.

