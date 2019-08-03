Brunch is in full swing at the Victoria Public Market

Everything from breakfast burritos to imaginative eggs bennies can be found at Brunch at the Market

Brunch has arrived at the Victoria Public Market. Vegan chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos and imaginative eggs Bennies are just some of the menu items that can be found at Brunch at the Market event which began on July 20.

Each Saturday and Sunday since, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Market’s vendors have offered up their creative brunch foods — each one unique to the restaurant’s style.

Shilo Butler, one of the owners of Sutra — a restaurant located in the Victoria Public Market — created the Pakora Eggs Benny for the occasion. He refers to pakoras as “a deep fried salad” and says customers have enjoyed the unique, flavourful spin on the classic Eggs Benny.

Some of the other menu items include the Brunch Carbonara from La Pasta featuring a fried egg, the Breakfast Bagels with avocado or bacon from Shatterbox Coffee Co., the Benny Bar from WaffleBeast with hollandaise and prosciutto and the Breakfast Hand Pie from Victoria Pie Co. which is stuffed with all the breakfast fixings.

Butler has been pleased with the outcome of the Brunch in the Market event. The summer is usually fairly slow, especially in the mornings, because the locals leave town, he explained. Brunch in the Market has helped draw people in because they’re excited to try unique breakfast items that each restaurant in the market has created.

The event is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 25, but Butler expects it will continue indefinitely due to the success each restaurant has seen.

