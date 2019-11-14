Brother of Chilliwack homicide victim killed in Surrey on Remembrance Day

Andrew Baldwin shot on Nov. 11, three weeks after Keith Baldwin shot in downtown Chilliwack

Andrew Baldwin, 30, was killed on Remembrance Day in Surrey. He is the brother of Keith Baldwin, 27, who was killed in Chilliwack on Oct. 22. (IHIT)

The brother of a Chilliwack man killed on Oct. 22 was himself killed on Remembrance Day in North Surrey.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the victim of a shooting in the 10700-block of 124 Street in Surrey on Nov. 11 was 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin.

It was three weeks before that, when 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He died later in hospital.

IHIT is calling on the public for tips in its investigation into the murder of Andrew Baldwin. No arrests have been made in the Keith Baldwin homicide.

We need your help in advancing the homicide investigation of 30yo Andrew Baldwin who was killed on Remembrance Day at a house in the 10700-block of 124 ST, #SurreyBC. We urge witnesses & drivers with dash cam video who were near Old Yale & Scott RD to contact us immediately. pic.twitter.com/b8NjjnSGxG — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) November 14, 2019

There is so far no information to suggest the killings were connected. Keith Baldwin’s murder was described as targeted, but the same has not yet been said about Andrew Baldwin’s.

It was at 4:52 p.m. on Nov. 11 when Surrey RCMP received a call for assistance from the home on 124 Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Andrew Baldwin unresponsive with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Integrated Police Dog Services was brought in to conduct a search for the suspect, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with reflective material around the bottom of the pant leg. He was last seen northbound on 124 Street from the scene.

IHIT is working closely with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather further evidence.

The investigation is still in its early stages and investigators are working to determine a motive.

“We urge anyone with details of Andrew Baldwin’s activities before his unfortunate death, to come forward and speak to investigators,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT. “We also urge any witnesses and drivers with dash cam video who were in the area of Old Yale and Scott Road to contact us, so we can ultimately determine those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

