Brooklyn and Marlow are CHAMPS

They don't let their amputation stop them from living a full and active life

For more than 100 years, The War Amps has been making a difference in the lives of amputees like Kitimat’s Harlow Lumanlan and Terrace’s Brooklynn Stanvick.

Six-year-old Harlow, born a left arm amputee, and 13-year-old Brooklynn, a right leg amputee, are members of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. The pair formed a special bond at an earlier CHAMP seminar and recently reunited at the 2019 B.C. seminar in Richmond.

“At seminars, Harlow is surrounded by other child amputees, like Brooklynn, who don’t let their amputation stop them from living a full and active life and encourage others to do the same,” said Danita Chisholm, executive director of the CHAMP Program.

“Brooklynn understands what it’s like to be an amputee and Harlow views her as a role model.”

At CHAMP seminars, young amputees learn about the latest in artificial limbs and dealing with issues like teasing and staring.

The seminar is also an opportunity for child amputees and their families to connect and share similar experiences about living with an amputation.

“Seminars are a powerful experience, as Champs learn they are not alone,” said Chisholm. “Thanks to the public’s support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, we are able to bring young amputees like Harlow and Brooklynn together as well as provide financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs.”