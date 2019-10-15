Reports in multiple US and UK media outlets say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have a British couple and their child â€“ and other family members â€“ in detention after an 'accidental' crossing of the border near Vancouver earlier this month. File photo

British couple vacationing in Vancouver, detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

  • Oct. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Multiple UK and US media outlets are reporting that a holidaying British couple and their three-month-old son are being detained in the US after “accidentally” crossing the US border “near Vancouver.”

According to the stories, Londoners David Connors, 30, Eileen Connors, 24, and their son, were taken into custody by US Border Patrol officers on Oct. 3, after the vehicle they were riding in inadvertently crossed the border after swerving to avoid an animal in the road.

Accounts state that the driver, Connors’ brother Michael, his wife Grace and their two-year-old twin girls, apparently Canadian residents, are also being held in the US.

The reports say the Connors are now being held as illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Berks Detention Centre in Leesport, Pennsylvania, and that an attorney for the People’s Justice Centre, representing the family, has filed a complaint with the inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security.

Reports do not make it clear precisely where on the Canada/US border the family was detained.

More to come…

