British Columbians surveyed on time change

British Columbians are invited to share their views on how time should be observed in B.C.

Most areas of B.C. spring forward into daylight saving time during summer months and fall back to standard time in the winter.

“As our neighbours in the western United States move toward permanent daylight saving time, it’s a good time to think about what will work best for British Columbia,” said Premier John Horgan.

“I invite people to consider our options and take part in an online survey that will help us decide whether to leave things as they are or if it’s time to make a change.”

The online survey available by visiting engage.gov.bc.ca/daylightsavingtime/ until Friday, July 19.

In addition to the online survey, organizations and individuals are invited to provide written submissions about time observance, which affects many key B.C. industries, such as agriculture and transportation.

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has a policy on the books calling for daylight savings time to become permanent year-round. The Greater Vernon Chamber is part of the B.C. Chamber.

