Brightening up downtown

As part of its focus on increasing safety and security downtown, the City of Penticton is installing a variety of new lights to brighten up streets in the core of the city.

“The installation of additional and brighter lights is a proven method of bringing order to areas where, under poor lighting conditions, issues leading to nuisance behaviour, illegal activities and crime can take root,” said bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert. “By enhancing lighting levels downtown, which includes targeting key areas with specific types of light, a number of benefits are gained, including encouraging a greater sense of safety within a specific space, discouraging antisocial behavior and enhancing natural awareness and knowledge of one’s situation and surroundings.”

As part of the lighting improvements 10 cobra head lights are being installed on both sides of the 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street, two dusk-to-dawn lights behind 363 and 224 Main St. and upgraded light globes at Nanaimo Avenue and Main Street.

As well, 40 poles in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street are being wrapped with LED rope lighting.

City council is approving a $42,000 budget amendment to the electrical reserve fund for improved lighting at their July 17 meeting.

Peter Weeber, Penticton’s chief administrative officer, has been upping the discussion on street issues, including a release earlier this month, after the RCMP had broken up a “meth party” in a park washroom, about the city’s “zero-tolerance approach to all unacceptable behaviours and illegal activities.”

Last week, Weeber upped the conversation again, talking about how the streets changed after 10:30 p.m., coming alive with a whole different group of people.

“You see some really sad things,” he said. “It’s like a jungle.”

