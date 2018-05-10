Briefs: Coast Mountains School District

Coast Mountains School District staff watch a short video clip about the school district’s goal of ongoing reconciliation at the start of their most recent board meeting. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)

Projected 2018-19 Budget

The Coast Mountains School District projected operational funding for next school year (2018-19) is just over $48.4 million, similar to this year’s $48.2 million budget (2017-18). Provincial funding is based on projected enrolment, which was 4,111 full-time equivalent (FTE) students this year, and 4,173 FTE students next year.

Playground equipment

The province announced a new Playground Equipment Funding program which will start next year. Each school district submitted three priority projects, and the top three asks for this district include replacement playgrounds at Kildala Elementary School in Kitimat, Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary in Hazelton, and Thornhill Elementary in Terrace. Staff clarified at their meeting that the hopes for Kildala is to replace the old wooden structure at the front, not the recently upgraded equipment that parents fund raised for.

Hazelton principal hired for next year

A new principal, Vincent Dikaitis, was hired for Hazelton Secondary School next fall. Currently in the Northwest Territories, Dikaitis is the principal at Chief T’Selehye School in Fort Good Hope. With experience in B.C., Alberta and Northwest Territories, he has spent 20 years working with youth and adults as a counselor, family facilitator, wilderness counselor, high school/junior high teacher, university instructor, principal and director of education, according to a CMSD press release. He has also worked in Hazelton before as a program coordinator and family facilitator for the Gitxsan First Nations Child and Family Services.

