Council cutbacks

The District of Kitimat approved a motion at Monday’s council meeting to draft a bylaw that will pave the way for the implementation of a number of measures to ensure “more efficient meetings”. Some of the measures that may be implemented in the bylaw include starting meetings at 7 p.m. and getting the council meeting agenda package earlier. Additional measures that don’t require inclusion in a bylaw that were discussed included working with delegations to submit information to be included in the agenda earlier and no longer including the Statement of Accounts on the agenda. The Statement of Accounts session provides councillors with an opportunity to ask questions about transactions completed by the District of Kitimat.

Helmet rule

From September 1 this year it will be compulsory to wear a helmet for all on-ice public skating and public shinney hockey sessions. Kitimat Leisure Services says that with information coming out of concussion and other brain injury research, wearing protective helmets during activities associated with concussion and brain injury such as skating and hockey, just makes good sense. Brain injuries can have a lasting effect on an individual even from a very young age. Helmets must be Canadian Standards Association (CSA) approved and not out of date.

Scrubbers

Cllr. Lani Gibson submitted a motion that the District of Kitimat request that the Ministry of Environment, Kitimat Terrace Clean Air Coalition, and Rio Tinto each send a delegation to a COW (Committee of the Whole) meeting to present and answer questions on the topic of the pros and cons for scrubbers at the Rio Tinto smelter. Gibson said residents had complained to council about the lack of scrubbers at the smelter and the increased sulphur dioxide emissions. Gibson’s motion reads: “It is in the best interest of the community to have a panel discussion in order to narrow the issues and ensure that accurate information is circulating in the public domain.” Gibson said the discussion should take place later this year to coincide with Rio Tinto BC Work’s submission of its Environmental Effects Monitoring program review to the Ministry of Environment.

Community questions

Parking problems

Responding to questions from the public about parking in the designated taxi parking bays in the lower City Centre District of Kitimat spokesperson Mike Dewar said while taxi services in Kitimat sharply reduced with the closure of Haisla Taxi, there are still taxis operating in the community and the designated taxi parking bays remain reserved for taxi services. He said the DoK is currently working with taxi service providers and the Passenger Transportation Board to facilitate a return to normal service levels for the community and thanked the community for their patience.

Crosswalk question

A reader asked why the design of the crosswalk markings changed this year when the road markings were applied throughout Kitimat. District of Kitimat director of engineering Alex Ramos said the different design of the crosswalk markings resulted from advice from the ICBC that Kitimat’s markings needed to match crosswalk markings used throughout Canada.

