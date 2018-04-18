BRIDGE TAKEDOWN: Trying again today in Victoria

High winds Tuesday forced cancellation of crane work that is part of dismantling of old bridge

High winds Tuesday forced the cancellation of work to begin dismantling the old Johnson Street Bridge.

The work, being undertaken with the help of the Dynamic Beast crane barge, is scheduled to get underway today, weather permitting, and continue tomorrow, with traffic detours planned between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days, with a brief new-bridge opening set for between 4 and 6 p.m. to commuter traffic. The route will be opened for traffic again between 7 and 9 a.m. Thursday morning as well.

Due to high winds, work to decommission the old Blue Bridge has been postponed for today. The work will now take place on tomorrow & Thursday. The same closures between 9am-4pm will be in place those two days. Up to date info can be found here: https://t.co/fmKciVz6L1 pic.twitter.com/s305XYFXWC — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) April 17, 2018

