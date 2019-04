Give yourself extra time on Monday and Tuesday April 29 and 30, 2019.

Local highway contractor Mainroad is advising the public that the St. Mary/Wycliffe Bridge will be closed for repairs on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 7 a.m. and re-open on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 5 p.m..

Drivers are reminded to obey signs, slow down, and watch for roadside workers throughout the service area.