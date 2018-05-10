Bridge collapse in Okanagan Falls

A bridge has failed along the creek at 14th Ave. I’m told stream was running on top of the bridge until creek breached. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

A bridge has collapsed along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

People at the scene said a stream was running on top of the bridge until the creek breached early this morning.

Related: Evacuation order for 54 properties in Okanagan Falls

A bridge has failed along the creek at 14th Ave. I'm told stream was running on top of the bridge until creek breached. But bridge could only take so much I guess. Property (small farm/ranch thing looks like) on other side, but sounds like they have another way out. pic.twitter.com/i3pl9wVob4 — Dustin Godfrey ðŸ“° (@dustinrgodfrey) May 10, 2018

It is believed a jam in the creek, behind Peachcliff Estates is what is sending water through 14th Avenue.

I'm told this jam behind Peachcliff Estates is what is sending water through 14th Ave. Tons of debris getting caught in bush that used to be beside creek. Now inside it. Winery on other side of stream, they're piling up gravel to make a barrier. pic.twitter.com/RlaYW6ParW — Dustin Godfrey ðŸ“° (@dustinrgodfrey) May 10, 2018

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.