A bridge has failed along the creek at 14th Ave. I’m told stream was running on top of the bridge until creek breached. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Bridge collapse in Okanagan Falls

A bridge has collapsed along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A bridge has collapsed along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

People at the scene said a stream was running on top of the bridge until the creek breached early this morning.

It is believed a jam in the creek, behind Peachcliff Estates is what is sending water through 14th Avenue.

