A bridge has failed along the creek at 14th Ave. I’m told stream was running on top of the bridge until creek breached. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Bridge collapse in Okanagan Falls

Residents worry the collapsed bridge could create another dam, sending more water onto 14th Avenue

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A bridge has collapsed along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

People at the scene said a stream was running on top of the bridge until the creek breached early this morning.

A dam of debris in the creek behind Peachcliff Estates is what is sending water through a bordering winery and onto 14th Avenue. Work is being done on that property to build up a wall of gravel to keep the water flowing along the creek.

However, residents feared that if the breach is plugged before the failed bridge is removed, higher water flow along the creek blocked by the bridge could send more water onto 14th Avenue.

