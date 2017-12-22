Brewstirs Cafe vandalized

In the story, “Graffiti vandalism on Houston arena after repainting,” published in the Houston Today Dec. 6, 2017 issue it was reported that black spray paint had been marked on Claude Parish Memorial arena, a vehicle within the same area, schools, and a Houston residence home.

On Dec. 10, 2017 Brewstirs Cafe was vandalized by the black spray paint and also had their windows smashed in leaving the business to close the following day on Dec. 11, 2017 until repairs could be made. Since Dec. 12, 2017 Brewstirs has reopened.

Owner of Brewsitrs Cafe, Dana Miller, said that she has no comment at this time.

It was posted on Brewstirs Cafe’s Facebook page, “If anyone [has] seen anyone suspicious around my shop last night between 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., please contact the police. We need this to stop.”

Sergeant Jason Burndred of the Houston RCMP detachment said in the Dec. 6, 2o17 story, “We have suspects in respect to this that we are investigating.”

On Dec. 13, 2017 Sergeant Burndred said, “We have seen a recent spike in mischiefs in the community by some vandals. We are actively investigating the matter and are seeking any information that may assist in the apprehension of the responsible persons.”

The public is asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 if anyone has any information or surveillance footage of the vandalism done to Brewstirs, the arena, schools, vehicle, and residence.

