BC Hydro’s John Hart dam spillway gates.

Brewster Lake Road closed Monday-Friday from June 19 to July 4

BC Hydro will be performing annual maintenance to the three John Hart dam spillway gates and that means the recently-reopened Brewster Lake Road will be temporarily closed during the weekday.

  • Jun. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The timing is during the summer when water abundance in the system is at its lowest. The work is to maintain spillway gate reliability such as when passing water flows downstream for flood risk management.

To move in equipment and safely complete the work, the road across the John Hart dam will be closed Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding statutory holidays, from June 19 to July 4.

Advance road closure signage is being placed on both sides of the dam along the Brewster Lake Road.

The road was opened for the first time in three years on April 30 after being closed to allow for work on the John Hart Generating Station replacement project.

