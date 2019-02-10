Brewery in on Vernon men’s basetball league

Tyler Doyle of the Adanacs connects for a hit in Vernon Menâ€™s Baseball League action at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon’s recreational men’s baseball league has a sponsor.

The Okanagan Spring Brewery League will begin its fourth season of play in April.

“Okanagan Spring Brewery will provide the entire league with brand new jerseys and hats, and our team names going forward will reflect some of OSB’s most beloved brands,” said league spokesperson Stu Cleland. “We can’t overstate how big an impact this will have for the ongoing stability of our league, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”

Games are played at Marshall Field on Saturday and Sundays from April through the end of July with occasional weekday evening games, depending on field availability.

The league is again recruiting players of all skill levels to join the only wood-bat rec league in the Okanagan.

“Whether players are veterans of youth baseball, want to transition over from slo-pitch or have never set foot on the diamond before, everyone who has the desire to play is welcome,” said Cleland.

Early-bird registration discounts are available through the end of February, with weekly indoor off-season training sessions open to all registered players both new and old.

Players who wish to receive the registration package should e0mail vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com.

