Brew tanks arrive at Molson Coors site

Overnight road closures clear the way for the massive tanks.

Brewing tanks at the new Molson Coors site wait to be moved into position.

The massive brewing tanks arrived safely at the new Molson Coors site following their arduous journey overseas, up the Fraser River and overland.

The tanks, 11 metres across, made the final trip early Tuesday morning, necessitating several road closures.

Six of the largest brewing tanks were barged up the Fraser River to the Cattermole Industrial Park on Saturday. They were then hoisted onto large transport trucks for the final leg of the journey.

In all, nearly 50 tanks are being installed at the Molson Coors brewery, which plans to begin production in 2019.