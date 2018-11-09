‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

Kyla Johnson of Colwood shows some bite wounds she received after trying to pull her dog off her father on Saturday morning. Johnson said her father and fiance were playing a video game which may have triggered his aggressive behaviour. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

“Please don’t shoot my dog.”

Those are the only words Kyla Johnson could think to say to police after her dog, Rex, attacked her and three family members during the early morning hours of Nov. 3.

Two days after the attack, Johnson and her family continue to tend to their wounds at home as they come to terms with what happened this past weekend.

Johnson removed the bandages on her arms and legs, as she recounted the story.

“I will never forget the screams…it all happened so fast,” Johnson said. “It was the most traumatizing, unrealistic thing I have ever been through. I was so helpless.”

According to Johnson, she and a friend were in her basement bedroom with the dog while her dad and fiance played Call of Duty, a violent first-person shooter game, in the living room.

READ MORE: Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

Johnson said her father and fiance were getting loud and yelling at the television when she left the bedroom to calm everyone down.

Rex began to sense the tension and was yelping in the other room. Johnson said she brought Rex into the living room to calm him down and her father tried to take the dog outside, but Rex did not want to go.

Her father was standing and watching the television when Rex jumped on the couch and suddenly attacked him.

“It all happened so fast,” Johnson said.

She said the family believes something from the video game triggered an unpleasant memory in the dog.

Johnson lives in her home with a large family and according to her, there were a total of 11 people in the house that night.

When her dog attacked, Johnson said the younger family members were already in their bedrooms and it was Johnson’s father, aunt, fiance and herself who suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

“I was covered in blood…my blood, my dad’s blood, it was everywhere,” Johnson said. “Every time I close my eyes I hear my dad yelling for help.”

But Johnson is very adamant about not placing blame on the dog, and her family members don’t blame Johnson either.

According to Johnson, she found the dog on a Facebook group. Someone was trying to get rid of it and Johnson decided to take Rex in this summer.

Johnson said she asked the seller about the dog’s temperament and whether or not he was good with kids and other pets before taking him. She said she was not informed about any past aggressive behaviour.

Johnson said Rex was very docile and got along well with the family.

She said he was good on walks and would cuddle up to people. She also said he did well with strangers.

“All I can say is something in him switched,” Johnson said.

On Monday, Johnson was told by CRD animal control officers that Rex will be euthanized. She wishes someone could take him in and give him the care he needs, even if that meant she couldn’t see him anymore.

“My biggest thing is it’s not the breed’s fault…pit bulls have such a stigma…it’s so frustrating,” Johnson said. “This is my boy and to see him like that was terrifying.”

Johnson said she handed Rex over voluntarily because there are kids living in the house.

“I just didn’t want this night to happen,” Johnson said. “If I could go back in time I would.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com