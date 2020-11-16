BREAKING: Vernon apartment evacuates in sprinkler mishap

Emergency crews are responding to a reported water break in a Vernon apartment complex Monday afternoon.
Calls for an alarm came in just after 3 p.m. Nov. 16, but upon arrival at the Cliffs on Okanagan Avenue, Vernon Fire Rescue Services didn’t see any sign of fire.
Instead, they found water.
A reported water break on the third floor has caused water to leak resulting in a partial evacuation.
A Black Press reporter said at least 10 residents are standing outside in the rain while some are still peering from their windows.
Water has reportedly been shut off to the building and City of Vernon crews have been called.
Emergency Social Services has also reportedly been called.
The Morning Star has reached out to the City of Vernon for more details.
More information to come.
