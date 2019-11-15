BREAKING: Vehicle fire on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford

One westbound lane blocked after 11:30 a.m. on Friday leading to traffic delays

A serious car fire on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford is causing traffic issues.

Drivers posted video and photos on social media of a white car fully engulfed on the shoulder in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Vehicle fire #1 Hwy just west of the Sumas Canal affecting the west bound lanes. Police presence. One lane closed, expect delays. @cityofabbotsford @AM730Traffic @Kamscan @DriveBC @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/nv3vLRxDuI — Shannon Watt (@shanleewatt) November 15, 2019

At 11:30 a.m. police were on scene but fire crews had not yet arrived.

One westbound lane is closed leading to significant traffic delays.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.