BREAKING: Vehicle fire on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford

A serious car fire on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford is causing traffic issues.
Drivers posted video and photos on social media of a white car fully engulfed on the shoulder in the westbound lanes of the highway.
Vehicle fire #1 Hwy just west of the Sumas Canal affecting the west bound lanes. Police presence. One lane closed, expect delays. @cityofabbotsford @AM730Traffic @Kamscan @DriveBC @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/nv3vLRxDuI
— Shannon Watt (@shanleewatt) November 15, 2019
At 11:30 a.m. police were on scene but fire crews had not yet arrived.
One westbound lane is closed leading to significant traffic delays.
