BREAKING: Vacant house fire on Norrish Avenue in Chilliwack

Third blaze in unoccupied home in a few days

Chilliwack firefighters battle a vacant house fire on Norrish Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on June 5. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress)

The rash of vacant house fires in Chilliwack continues with one on Norrish Avenue Wednesday morning.

As parents were dropping off children at a nearby daycare, Chilliwack firefighters battled the blaze in the boarded up house near the CN Rail tracks shortly after 8 a.m.

At the scene RCMP pushed people back a considerable distance, but a witness said a young woman continued to defy police orders. An officer was heard to tell her she was under arrest and she was put into a police car.

By 9 a.m. crews said the fire was not under control and the roof of the house was completely compromised.

The fire is the third vacant house fire in just a few days.

There was one on Margaret Avenue Sunday and another on Maple Avenue on Monday.

