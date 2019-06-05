BREAKING: Vacant house fire on Norrish Avenue in Chilliwack

The rash of vacant house fires in Chilliwack continues with one on Norrish Avenue Wednesday morning.
As parents were dropping off children at a nearby daycare, Chilliwack firefighters battled the blaze in the boarded up house near the CN Rail tracks shortly after 8 a.m.
At the scene RCMP pushed people back a considerable distance, but a witness said a young woman continued to defy police orders. An officer was heard to tell her she was under arrest and she was put into a police car.
By 9 a.m. crews said the fire was not under control and the roof of the house was completely compromised.
The fire is the third vacant house fire in just a few days.
There was one on Margaret Avenue Sunday and another on Maple Avenue on Monday.
See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.
