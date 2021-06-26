BREAKING: UNITE HERE Local 40 holds ‘wakeup rally’ outside Harrison Resort

Union, management company at odds over multiple issues as workers face possible lockout

UNITE HERE Local 40 workers are picketing outside Harrison Hot Springs resort Saturday morning.

The “wake up rally” has been going since 8 a.m., according to witnesses. UNITE HERE confirmed the rally in a Facebook post.

“Hydrated, motivated and agitated,” the June 25 post reads. “Locked out Hilton workers took a break today to prepare signs for Harrison Hot Springs workers. There’s an 8 a.m. wake-up rally tomorrow morning! Solidarity from Burnaby to Harrison!”

In late April, The B.C. Labour Relations Board delivered a lockout notice to UNITE HERE amid a labour dispute between the union and Hospitality Industrial Relations (HIR), the company that manages the resort. The lockout notice’s deadline was April 30 at 3:49 p.m.

UNITE HERE executive officer Robert Demand said the union fears 32 employers across the province, including the resort, would rather fire current staff and replace them as the pandemic restrictions lift and allow for more travel.

“Instead of working together during a crisis, many employers are undermining economic security, which could drive working conditions back decades,” Demand said during a press conference at the time of the lockout notice. Demand pointed out that this lockout would disproportionately affect women and people of colour, who make up a majority of the affected workforce.

One of the main points of contention is the union’s call for recall rights, urging HIR to protect current employees and allow them to return to work as soon as work is available again. UNITE HERE sought protection until the early summer months of 2023.

The previous contract between UNITE HERE and HIR expired in May 2020 and they have been in negotiations ever since. Between May 2020 and April 2021, there have been 13 negotiation sessions.

The communities affected by the current lockout threat are: Vancouver, Victoria, Coquitlam, Richmond, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs, Kamloops, Castlegar, Fort St. John, Port Alberni, Mackenzie and Prince Rupert.

