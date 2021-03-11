BREAKING: Unfolding police incident in Chilliwack on Skwah Reserve

Chilliwack RCMP officers on the dyke near McCammon elementary school in Chilliwack as a police incident unfolds on the adjacent Skwah Reserve on March 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progres)

Students and staff at McCammon elementary school in Chilliwack were in a hold-and-secure before noon on Thursday (March 11) due to a police incident nearby.

Chilliwack RCMP Tweeted at 11:16 a.m. they were on the scene nearby on Landing Drive on the Skwah Reserve just west of the western end of Wellington Avenue.

RCMP are on the scene of a police incident on Landing Drive. The area surrounding Wellington Avenue from Hamilton Street to Barritt Road and Ashwell Drive is cordoned off. Police urge the public to avoid the area. Further information to follow. pic.twitter.com/Unn752RQNq — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) March 11, 2021

The area surrounding Wellington from Hamilton Street to Barritt Road and Ashwell Drive was cordoned off.

“Police urge the public to avoid the area. Further information to follow.”

Parents of students at McCammon received an email message from principal Brad Driscoll at 10:55 a.m.

“All staff and students are safe inside classrooms and I am in regular and immediate contact with the RCMP,” Driscoll wrote.

More details will be reported as they become available.

