Breaking: Two major fires in Pitt Meadows

A dozen or more cattle killed in first.

As many as two dozen cattle were killed in one of two major fires in Pitt Meadows early Friday.

The first fire was discovered by neighbours near Old Dewdney Trunk Road just after midnight and involved two barns. Between a dozen and 25 cattle were killed, according to reports.

A second fire started in another large structure at a former nursery off Ford Road around 5:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted and B.C. Hydro crews have been called. It was still active as of 7:30 a.m.

“It was the old Van Vloten nursery sheds,” John Seed said on the Protecting Pitt Meadows Facebook group.

It is not known if the two fires are related. No one was injured.

Fire crews were also concerned about diesel fuel in the second fire. As well, the sub-zero weather complicated efforts as the fire department had to contend with the possibility of hoses freezing.

