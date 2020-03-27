BREAKING: Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Health authority has a team at two Lower Mainland seniors facilities informing staff, residents

A staff member at a Langley seniors care has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A health worker from Chartwell Independent Living’s Langley Gardens in Willoughby has been diagnosed, one of two announced Friday, March 27. The other case was reported at Surrey’s Elim Village – The Harrison.

A Fraser Health SWAT team was reportedly on site and communicating with residents and families on Friday afternoon.

The two individuals are in self-isolation at home, according to Fraser Health.

Elim Village is owned by Elim Christian Care Society, is a retirement community located in Surrey offering long-term care, assisted living, and independent living. The staff member who tested positive provided care in long-term care in that facilcity.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Meanwhile, at the Langley facility – which provides long term care, assisted living, and independent living – the infected staffer is a home care worker who provided care within the independent living facilities.

These are the third and fourth facilities in Fraser Health where a staff member or community health worker tested positive.

BREAKING: @Fraserhealth has confirmed staff members at two retirement homes in #Surrey and #Langley have tested positive for #COVID19 and are in self-isolation at home. One at Elim Village-The Harrison and the other at Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens. — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) March 27, 2020

There is one facility in Fraser Health where a resident tested positive. No additional transmission has occurred at this time, according to the health authority.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens and Elim Village – The Harrison.

In the release issued early Friday afternoon, Fraser Health said it’s working with the staff at both site and home care clients to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents, and families.

RELATED: COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at The Harrison and Langley Gardens will not be working at any other facility.

Fraser Health has implemented the following:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

• Visits have been limited to only essential visitors.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, clients, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility.

This includes dedicated people to address quality, communications on site to answer staff, residents, and family questions, and active checks of symptoms in staff and residents.

• Stay tuned for updates…

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Abbotsford News